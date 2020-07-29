1/1
Elizabeth A. "Beth" Lingo
1959 - 2020
Elizabeth A. "Beth" Lingo

Elizabeth A. "Beth" Lingo, age 61, of Sylvania, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. She was born on July 23, 1959, to Gerald and Nancy Fox in Toledo. Beth was employed with the U.S.P.S. for over 25 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking and always trying new things. Beth loved animals, especially dogs and cats. She liked tending to her plants, and her fairy and gnome gardens. Beth loved the time spent with her granddaughter, Anna. She and her husband Tom enjoyed traveling to Salt Fork Lodge and reflecting on good memories of family vacations. Beth's smile, spirit and caring nature will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Beth is survived by her husband of 26 years, Tom Lingo; daughters, Brooke (Bob Falk) Rollins, Brittany (Mike) Webster and Bailey (Dan) Rufenacht; granddaughter, Anna; sisters, Debbie (Bill) Ellis and Sue (Ric) Hardy; feline companions, Mustachio and Beanie; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will be Private.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.

To leave a special message for Beth's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
Tom, I am so very sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Beth and am happy to call her a friend. Her memory and fun spirit will be with us forever. She will be missed. God bless you
Kelly C
Friend
