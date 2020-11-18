1/1
Elizabeth A. Murray
Mrs. Elizabeth A. Murray

Mrs. Murray, 75, passed Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was a security officer for Chicago Public Schools and head secretary for Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Surviving are daughters, Ginger (Darrell) Terrel, Mary Murray and Rose Harris; son, Lemmie (Una) Jenkins and sister, Edna Gaddie. Funeral Service and Family Hour/Wake, 11 a.m. and 12 noon respectively Friday, November 20, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Social Distancing and Masks Required.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
20
Service
12:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Memories & Condolences
