Mrs. Elizabeth A. Murray
Mrs. Murray, 75, passed Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was a security officer for Chicago Public Schools and head secretary for Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority.
Surviving are daughters, Ginger (Darrell) Terrel, Mary Murray and Rose Harris; son, Lemmie (Una) Jenkins and sister, Edna Gaddie. Funeral Service and Family Hour/Wake, 11 a.m. and 12 noon respectively Friday, November 20, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Social Distancing and Masks Required.cbrownfuneralhome.com