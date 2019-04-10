The Blade Obituaries
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" (Wagner) McKenzie


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" (Wagner) McKenzie Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Wagner) McKenzie

Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Wagner) McKenzie age 79 of Maumee passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Elizabeth Scott Community. She was born May 7, 1939 in Washington, D.C. the daughter of Charles Allen and Elizabeth Regina (Pearson) Wagner. She attended Blair High School in Silver Springs, MD and was employed at Maritz CX Research in Maumee for over 30 years.

She enjoyed her life as a parade mother, traveling with the Springfield Strutters Baton Corps. She enjoyed Broadway plays and musicals, concerts, dancing, camping and walks in the park but most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by daughters Vicki Bucher and Carlene McKenzie; She is survived by her son Charles McKenzie; daughters Carol (Mike) Lemle, Pauline McKenzie and Julia (David) French; grandchildren Ami, Jennifer, Scott, Matt, Olivia, Christopher and Monica; 8 great-grandchildren and sisters Katherine Murphy and Julia Cope.

Friends may visit the family at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St. Maumee on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2-5 pm. Funeral services and burial will be private. The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Northwest Ohio 30000 River Rd. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019
