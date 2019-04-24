The Blade Obituaries
|
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Conrad


Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Conrad Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Anne Conrad

Elizabeth (Betty) Anne Conrad, 90, of Ellwood City, PA, and formerly of Gregory, MI, and Toledo, Ohio, passed away April 18, 2019. Betty was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 2, 1929, to Charles E. and Gladys (Blessing) Conrad.

Betty worked for the Washington Local Schools for 36 years and the Washington Twp. Serving as Clerk and Bookkeeper for 13 yrs. Betty was a member of the Greater Toledo Republican Club, Point Place Women's Republican Club, Collingwood Chapter of O.E.S. #184, Dendarah Court Ladies Oriental Shrine, formerly a member of Alexis Road Congregational Church know now known as Stateline Community Church.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister law, Charles E. Conrad Jr and Jeannette Bushroe Conrad. Surviving are her nephews, Lyndon (Sally) Conrad, Ellwood City, Pa, Christopher (Karen) Conrad, Lynchburg, VA, Nieces, Susan (Joseph Deledonne) Hertzog, Riverside, CA, Cheryl (Michael) Marecic, Enon Valley, PA, Pamela Conrad, San Francisco, CA.

The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd, Friday, April 26, 2019, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, 2019, after 9:00 a.m. where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place in State Line Cemetery. "Out of respect for Betty's love of animals, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Animal Rescue, or Humane Society of your choice appreciated." Please view Betty's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019
