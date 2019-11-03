|
|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Bailey
Elizabeth Harris Bailey, age 98, of Ottawa Hills, passed away peacefully October 22, 2019. She was one of the founding members of St. Michaels in the Hills Episcopal Church. Betsy lived a full and wonderful life. Her numerous interests included art, history and drawing, so naturally she volunteered as a docent at the Toledo Museum of Art. It was important to her to be inducted into The Colonial Dames of America as her family were among the first settlers in the colonies. She enjoyed playing tennis at the Toledo Tennis Club, skiing in Northern Michigan and swimming most anywhere. As her children ventured out into the world, she launched a new career as an Interior Decorator at Bruce Roberts Interiors in Rossford. She continued her love of cooking and entertaining many friends throughout her life.
Betsy was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years "Bud" Seavey Moor Bailey and her son "Bush" Curtis Harris Bailey. She is survived by three children, Ann Bailey Donley (Jim Patterson), John Drake Bailey (Kathryn Hootman), Jane Bailey Hamman, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
We will remember our Mother as an excellent example of how best to live our lives. Betsy was fun-loving, compassionate, unselfish, generous, and kind. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A special thanks to the staff at Manor of Perrysburg for their continued compassionate care.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Michaels in the Hills Episcopal Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019