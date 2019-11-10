|
|
Elizabeth "Liz" Barrett Shook
Elizabeth "Liz" Barrett Shook left this world, and was enfolded in God's arms, after a tragic auto accident on Halloween night, October 31, 2019, while driving her daughter and her daughter's friend home after trick-or-treating. She was pronounced dead at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Elizabeth was born at St. Rita's Hospital in Lima, OH, on Good Friday, April 13, 1979. Four days later, April 17, 1979, she came into the home of Judith Ann "Toody" (Lebowsky) Shook and Scott Emerson Shook, thus the three became a family. Joy reigned among the relatives and friends of Judy "Toody" and Scott Shook.
School years were spent at the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Toledo, OH. This is where she began, learning and playing CYO volleyball under the instruction of Coach John Buck. In Grade 8, her St. John's team won the Diocese of Toledo CYO Championship. High school years were spent at Central Catholic High School.
Elizabeth attended Wright State University, Dayton, OH, living in Centerville, OH, until 2003, when she returned to the Toledo, OH area. In 2005, Liz met her lifetime partner, Timothy Brian Combs. On March 22, 2006, their 1st child, Aubrey Ann Combs, arrived in their life. Two years later she gave birth to Timothy Scott Combs on July 25, 2008. Elizabeth loved her children with her whole being. They were her pride and joy, and she put her best efforts into helping them grow into the 13 and 11 year-old great humans that they both are now.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her prematurely born daughter, Kaylyn Lynn Combs; her beloved sister Stephanie Shook-Zunk; maternal grandparents, Jeanette Louise and Edward George Lebowsky; paternal grandparents, Mary Joan "Jo" and Paul Louis Shook; great-grandparents, Mary Arrena and Lawrence Ross Barrett, and Theresa and Edward Henry Lebowsky; cousin-in-law, David L. Wheeler; and her special Godmother, Patricia "Aunt Patsy Adkins.
She is survived by her parents Judith Ann "Toody" (Lebowsky) and Scott Emerson Shook; children Aubrey Ann and Timothy Scott Combs; loving life partner Timothy Brian Combs, Jr.; brother-in-law, Matthew D. Zunk; uncle, Edward Joseph Lebowsky and aunt, Martha Lebowsky; aunt, Mary Lou King, and cousins; Amy, Edward A., Beth and Robert (Katrina) Lebowsky, Carrie (Bill) Carr and their children, Harrison Zarecki and James Carr, Christy (The Late David) Wheeler, and their children, Abigail and Ian Wheeler; paternal great-aunt, Dolores (The Late Richard) Gibbs. She is also survived by Tim Jr's., parents, Timothy Combs, Sr. and Cathy Combs; Tim's sisters, Jodi Combs and Ashley Muir and his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Neveah, Jordan and Kamiah Combs; plus a numerous number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10-Noon at The Historic Church of St. Patrick's, 130 Avondale Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43604 with a Funeral Mass beginning at Noon, with Rt. Rev. Monsignor Michael Billian and Rev. Richard Yost, O.S.F., officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). The family and children request that memorials be made in Elizabeth's name to Central Catholic High School, Scholarship Fund, 2550 Cherry Street, Toledo, OH 43608 or The Food Pantry of Historic Church of St. Patrick, 130 Avondale Ave, Toledo, OH 43604. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com.
"Not flesh of my flesh, nor bone of my bone, but still, miraculously my own. Never forget for a single minute; you grew not under my heart, but in it!"
Published in The Blade on Nov. 10, 2019