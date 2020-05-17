Elizabeth Beham
Elizabeth Ruth Beham, 89, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 15, 1931 to Leo and Pearl (Mominee) Heintschel, and in 1953 married Rudy Beham, her loving husband of nearly 65 years before his death in 2018.
Betty was fully devoted to her family and her faith. Her dedication to Rudy and their family was unmistakable in the joy she took in celebrating the accomplishments of each of her 7 children, 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was their biggest fan, no matter what the event or occasion. Some of the countless memories of her that they cherish are making her famous Christmas cookies together, getting handwritten letters in her beautiful cursive, playing in the backyard with her, and hearing her recite nursery rhymes while she rubbed their arm or forehead to put them to sleep.
Despite the demands of a busy, full household, Betty also made time for volunteering her time to champion causes close to her heart. For more than three decades she called homebound individuals for the American Red Cross Telecare program, earning her the organization's Clara Barton Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership. She was an active member at Little Flower Catholic Church for more than 60 years. She got involved in everything from festivals, Bingo and the annual Lenten Fish Fries to serving as President, Vice President and Treasurer of the Altar Rosary Society, of which she was a member for nearly 40 years. As a member of the Toledo Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, her time included terms as President and Pro-Life Chair.
Betty worked tirelessly as a pro-life advocate for more than 40 years. She was an early and ardent member and a one-time President of the Toledo Right to Life Society/Greater Toledo Right to Life. She participated frequently in the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., and served as a bus captain for group trips from Toledo to the March. When she could no longer participate in the marches, she and Rudy would sponsor high school students to attend. Betty was a longtime supporter of Heartbeat of Toledo, and the organization recognized her with its Life Champion Award in 2016.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Rudy; her parents, Leo and Pearl Heintschel; her brother, William; and sisters, Carol Heintschel, Jean Rettenberger and Esther Hornstein. She is survived by her children, Sharon (David) Leveton, Carolyn Beham, Robert (Debra) Beham, Ronald Beham, Dr. Richard (Joyce) Beham, Joseph (Elizabeth) Beham and Barbara (Terrence) Thomas; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond (Marilyn) and Gerald (Sandee Everhart); sisters, Dolores Shumsky, Janet (Jim) Wlodarz, Margaret Stoner and Theresa Ivan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with social distancing guidelines will be Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo. Due to current restrictions, services and entombment will be private. Betty's funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 by visiting her page at walkerfuneralhomes.com, where condolences and fond memories may be shared as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that Betty be honored with memorial donations to Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43615, Heartbeat of Toledo, 4041 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623, or Foundation for Life of Northwest Ohio, 5726 Southwyck Blvd., Suite #120, Toledo, Ohio 43614.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 18, 2020.