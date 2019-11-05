Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Elizabeth C. Cook


1948 - 2019
Elizabeth C. Cook Obituary
Elizabeth C. Cook

Elizabeth C. Cook, 71, of Walbridge, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1948 to Francis and Margaret (Soldwisch) Schmidt in Toledo OH. On January 23, 1966, Elizabeth married the love of her life, Paul Cook.

Elizabeth, who was known as "Nana", babysat many children through the years, watching them learn and grow. She enjoyed being outside, spending time with family and friends, and like most Nanas', was well rehearsed in anything Disney. Elizabeth was vivacious and her humor, unmatched.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kellie (Odis) Cook- Roth; grandchildren, Tristyn and Skylar Roth, and nephew, David Laub.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. until the start of services at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121), 701 N. Main St, Walbridge OH.

Those looking to make a memorial contribution in Elizabeth's name, are asked to please consider the care of the family. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
