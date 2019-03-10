Elizabeth "Betty" Dalton



Elizabeth Dalton, 92 of Millbury, Ohio passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Promedica Bay Park Hospital. Betty was born in Czechoslovakia on November 19, 1926 to Frank and Kristina Kocis. In 1927 she and her parents came to the United States to live. Betty was always proud of her heritage. She was a 1944 graduate of Lake High School. Betty had been a baker for the former Chris Berman's Supper Club for 10 years and had also worked for the Luther Home of Mercy Williston, Ohio. In her spare time you could always find Betty in her kitchen. She also enjoyed bowling, which she did in her 80's and going to the casino always perked her up. She loved time spent with her family.



Surviving are her husband of 72 years, Fred; daughter Jenny (Jim Helle) Moser; grandchildren, Kris Huss, Kevin Huss, Paul "Chop" (Michelle) Moser, Marcus (Christine) Moser; great grandchildren, Carlee, Nathan, Lily, Maxim, Ayla. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Ignasiak and Lillian Halicek.



Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavely, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road on Tuesday from 12 noon until the time of funeral services at 2:30 p.m.. Family and friends are invited to the VFW Post 9816, Ashcroft St, Oregon, Ohio following services from 4-6 pm. Private inurnment will take place at Lake Township Cemetery.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019