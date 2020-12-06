Elizabeth Ellen WirickElizabeth Ellen Wirick, affectionately called Aunt Beautiful, 79, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Anne Hospital after a long illness.She was born December 16, 1940 in Wauseon, OH, to Allen and Georgetta (Day) Callender.Beth is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and later went on to earn a Master's Degree from Mercer University. Besides raising two children, Elizabeth embarked on a career in Elementary Education and later as a Financial Planner within Fortune Financial Services. As a CLU Certified Life Underwriter she was a Top Producer for many years. Beth was a true people person who could chat with anyone, past member of Inter Connection Women's Business Club, enjoyed cooking, gardening, relaxing in her pool and backyard, and the Christmas Season. But most important to her was her family and giving her whole heart to them.She is survived by her loving children, Lisa Allison, Todd (Susan) Wirick; grandchildren, Jessica (Drew) Hall, Justin (Laura Crowther) Allison & Hanna (Cody) Mathess, Abby Wirick; great grandchild, Beckett Hall; sisters, Diana Herkimer, Alana Callender, Sara (Dan) Stark Hamburg; life partner, Robin Riggs and service dog companion, Joelle. Beth's parents preceded her in death. Friends may attend the viewing at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. where Funeral Services will be Tuesday, December 8 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider The Ability Center's Assistance Dog program at 5605 Monroe Street, Sylvania, Ohio 43560.Online condolences may be offered to Beth's family at