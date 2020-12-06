1/1
Elizabeth Ellen Wirick
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ellen Wirick

Elizabeth Ellen Wirick, affectionately called Aunt Beautiful, 79, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Anne Hospital after a long illness.

She was born December 16, 1940 in Wauseon, OH, to Allen and Georgetta (Day) Callender.

Beth is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and later went on to earn a Master's Degree from Mercer University. Besides raising two children, Elizabeth embarked on a career in Elementary Education and later as a Financial Planner within Fortune Financial Services. As a CLU Certified Life Underwriter she was a Top Producer for many years. Beth was a true people person who could chat with anyone, past member of Inter Connection Women's Business Club, enjoyed cooking, gardening, relaxing in her pool and backyard, and the Christmas Season. But most important to her was her family and giving her whole heart to them.

She is survived by her loving children, Lisa Allison, Todd (Susan) Wirick; grandchildren, Jessica (Drew) Hall, Justin (Laura Crowther) Allison & Hanna (Cody) Mathess, Abby Wirick; great grandchild, Beckett Hall; sisters, Diana Herkimer, Alana Callender, Sara (Dan) Stark Hamburg; life partner, Robin Riggs and service dog companion, Joelle. Beth's parents preceded her in death. Friends may attend the viewing at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. where Funeral Services will be Tuesday, December 8 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider The Ability Center's Assistance Dog program at 5605 Monroe Street, Sylvania, Ohio 43560.

Online condolences may be offered to Beth's family at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved