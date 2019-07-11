Elizabeth "Liz" (Mockensturm) Fleck



Elizabeth "Liz" M. Fleck, age 77, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born May 23, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Bernard and Catherine (Ronau) Mockensturm. Liz was a 1960 graduate of Rogers High School, and married her true love, David Fleck on February 17, 1962.



Liz and Dave loved spending time at their lake cottage on Lake James. She enjoyed sipping cocktails and spending time with Dave on the boat.



She was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and its Rosary-Altar Society and served as Church Sacristan. She loved playing cards, especially euchre; she could play anytime and anywhere. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, bowling and loved to bake. She was known for her awesome cream puffs. Liz would bake all day long and give away her baked goods to members on the Swanton Fire & Rescue and other groups in the community.



Liz looked forward to annual family reunions. She was the one who kept her family together. Most of all, Liz cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 57 years, Dave; their children, Denise (Gary) Riggleman, Terry (Luann) Fleck, Amy Fleck (Michael Cousino); 3 grandchildren, Nicole (Nate) Hohenstein, Ashley Fletcher and Christian Fleck; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Henley, Ashton and Sasha; brothers, Carl (Geri) Mockensturm and Paul Edward (Sue Ann) Mockensturm; sisters-in-law, Marianne (Jeff) Gehring, Gretta Laskey and Ann Fleck; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Liz was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rita Bayer and brother-in-law, Larry Fleck.



Family and friends may visit Friday, July 12th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Visitation will continue Saturday, July 13th from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass Christian Burial will begin at 9:00 a.m. Private interment at St. Richard's Cemetery will immediately follow the luncheon.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Swanton Fire & Rescue or Swanton American Legion Post #479. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



weigelfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019