Elizabeth Gabrielle MacDonell Steuart Fish, (first of her name) age 81, died on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019, in Toledo, Ohio, from complications due to Parkinson's disease.



Beth was an adventurer at heart. She was born in Edinburgh, and raised in Stirling, Scotland. Born to the MacDonell family, she was adopted and raised by James & Gabrielle Steuart.



Beth met the love of her life Larry L. Fish who was studying abroad at Edinburgh University. She emigrated to the U.S. to start a new life with him. They were married on June 25, 1961, at St. John's Church in Archbold, Ohio and were together for 54 years. She became a U.S. citizen in 1995.



In her professional life, Beth was a nurse, a real-estate agent, and an administrative partner with her husband and their successful financial business. In her personal life, she was a funloving, thoughtful mother of four children.



Always on the go, Beth loved to compete in tennis and golf. She spent many years with Larry having fun on Jet-skis and boats in the Irish Hills, Michigan area, where they owned many different vacation homes. In her later years she enjoyed playing 'Sequence' and 'Mexican Train' as well as other board games with family. Most of the time she won.



Beth was a wonderful artist, and her family has many treasured paintings and drawings that she made over the years.



She traveled the world with her husband and family, and when her children were grown she continued to camp, cruise, hike, and even snowmobile to some of the world's most interesting places. She was beloved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. We find comfort in knowing she is off on a new adventure in God's kingdom. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry.



Beth is survived by her four children, Gabrielle Warner (Bill Warner), Steuart Fish (Ali Pearks), Lara Fish-Besly (Charles Besly), Scott Fish (Molly Young Denomy); grandchildren, Michele Warner, Jeff Warner (Michelle Anzola), Michael Besly, Steuart Besly, Elizabeth Besly, Ema Fish, Sallie Fish, Cody Denomy, Luke Denomy and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.



She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Aetna Cemetery in Winameg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



