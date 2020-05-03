Elizabeth "Bettie" Galinis
Elizabeth "Bettie" Jeanette Galinis, 87, of Sylvania, OH, entered into eternal life on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, to Anthony and Anna (Rieger) Zimmer. Elizabeth was the last surviving of 9 children.
She will be remembered for her deep Catholic faith, her sense of humor, an appreciation of a good laugh, charity and kindness towards others, enjoyment of a meal 'just' to get to the dessert, her deep love for her family and friends, and a profound love for the Lord. Her faith motivated all her decisions and directed her life, a life built on a foundation of prayer. Her primary goal was to get to heaven and to bring all she knew with her. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren and her greatest desire was that her children love the Lord. Her life was one of simplicity and humility as a quiet, prayerful servant of God, always pointing away from herself to direct others to Jesus. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's parish in Sylvania leading the Rosary, with regular weekly holy hours of Adoration, she was a Eucharistic minister for the nursing homes in the area, led the Rosary weekly at an assisted living center, a member of the Medjugorje Rosary prayer group and she had a great devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Our Lady of Fatima. She was an inspiration to many, to those who knew her well and even those who did not. Admired for her love of the faith and her faithfulness to the faith.
Bettie is survived by her daughters, Debra (Patrick) Daniels, Denise (Louis) Tiso, and Donna (Douglas) Nelson; son, Jerry (Laura) Galinis; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and loving son, Jamie Galinis.
Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers are asked to consider, The Sisters of the Visitation, 1745 Parkside Blvd. Toledo, OH, 43607. Donations may also be made online at https://toledovisitation.org/donation/
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions private services and burial were conducted by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.