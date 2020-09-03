1/
Elizabeth Green "Betty" Gozdowski
Elizabeth "Betty" Green Gozdowski

Elizabeth "Betty" Green Gozdowski was called by our Lord on September 1, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Alva and Loretta Green, and was one of ten children. She was a graduate of Libbey High School and was a nurse's aide at Mercy Hospital. Elizabeth dedicated countless volunteer hours at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, where she worked to start the Girl Scout program and then served as a leader for thirteen years. Among other duties, she worked on the grounds and in the soup kitchen.

Preceding her in death are her mother and father; sisters, Mary, Patricia, Carolyn, Donna, Margaret, Dorothy; brother, Tom; and son, Michael. She is survived by her brother, James (Velma); sister, Bernadette (Ernest); children, Loretta, Mary, Richard, and Patrick; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ed. It meant a lot to Elizabeth that her great-grandson, Asher, called her "G.G."

Friends and family are welcome to visitation on Friday September 4, at 11:00 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 738 S. St. Clair Street, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 p.m. with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419-531-4424).

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
Betty always told you like she sees it. Always appreciated her approach to living while learning and enjoying her company. She has been ready to be with God forever. Amen Betty!!
Robert Mick
Family
