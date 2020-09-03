Elizabeth "Betty" Green GozdowskiElizabeth "Betty" Green Gozdowski was called by our Lord on September 1, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Alva and Loretta Green, and was one of ten children. She was a graduate of Libbey High School and was a nurse's aide at Mercy Hospital. Elizabeth dedicated countless volunteer hours at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, where she worked to start the Girl Scout program and then served as a leader for thirteen years. Among other duties, she worked on the grounds and in the soup kitchen.Preceding her in death are her mother and father; sisters, Mary, Patricia, Carolyn, Donna, Margaret, Dorothy; brother, Tom; and son, Michael. She is survived by her brother, James (Velma); sister, Bernadette (Ernest); children, Loretta, Mary, Richard, and Patrick; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ed. It meant a lot to Elizabeth that her great-grandson, Asher, called her "G.G."Friends and family are welcome to visitation on Friday September 4, at 11:00 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 738 S. St. Clair Street, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 p.m. with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery.Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419-531-4424).