Elizabeth I. Wolff
1933 - 2020
Elizabeth I. Wolff

Elizabeth I. Wolff, 87, passed away on Monday November 2, 2020 at Forest Glen Health Campus in Springfield, Ohio. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 18, 1933 to Ellafredia and Charles Sutterlin Sr.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed at DeVeaux Jr. High School in food service. She was a longtime member at Fairgreen Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering for Lucas County Special Olympics Volleyball, basketball and bowling. She was also a charter signing member of the Downs Syndrome Group of Greater Toledo.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Kim Reichelderfer) Wolff and granddaughters, Kylee Elizabeth (10), Kaysi Raye (4) and Kelsey Jean (2). She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; son, Donald and brother, Charles.

Friends are invited to visit from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday November 8, 2020 in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com. In lieu of flowers the family is asking any donations be made to Lucas County Special Olympics or to Fairgreen Church.

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
