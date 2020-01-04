|
|
Elizabeth Irene Knepper
Elizabeth Irene Knepper, 97, passed away peacefully at the Manor at Perrysburg on January 1, 2020 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, her son, Richard, her parents, William and Ilo Wilson, and two brothers, Allen, and Blaine. Mom was a woman with a kind, gentle, and caring spirit. She was devoted to her family and never shied away from hard work. When her children were in elementary school, she and her husband participated in many school and PTA events. We were proud of them for that participation. For many years Mom preserved for her family peaches, tomatoes, pickles, made sauerkraut with Dad and candy and cookies at Christmas time. She was known for her amazing fried perch caught by her husband. For several years the entire family and some friends made apple butter in an old copper kettle over an open fire. This was quite an anticipated event. Mom enjoyed boating, fishing, and snowmobiling with Dad. As a testament to her caring for others, she volunteered for a number of years in the Soup Kitchen at Jamie Farr Park Shelter House.
Elizabeth is survived by her devoted children, Carol (Gary) Fritz of Williamson, New York, Janet (Bob) Peart of Oregon, Ohio. Janet and Bob have been devoted caregivers and advocates for Elizabeth for more than 15 years. She is also survived by her loving daughter-in-law, Jackie Knepper, of Perrysburg, Ohio. Elizabeth was extremely proud of her children and her grandchildren, Jodi, Jennifer, Bobby, Stacy, Andrew, and Katherine. She had a very special love for her great-grandchildren, Brooke, Jarrett, Tyler, Jaden, Jace, Kaylee and Kelsey, Corey, Britt, Rachel, Mikayla, Emerson, Whitman, Meryl Mae, Grace, Ann, and Clare. She is also survived by great-great grandsons, Adriano and Nikolai. Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Shirley (Bob) from Deming, New Mexico, and brother, Bill (Barb), from Findlay, Ohio as well as many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth's family would like to express our sincere thanks and gratefulness for the wonderful care Mom received from the aides, especially Donna, Sheena, Justin, nurses, and staff while a resident at The Manor at Perrysburg. We would also like to thank the Angels from Hospice. She loved you all. Mom was a woman who certainly exhibited "true grit" and spunk right up until her last days. We all love and miss you, Mom. May you rest in eternal peace and comfort.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions to be directed to The Manor at Perrysburg, 250 Manor Drive, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551: Attention Activities Department or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020