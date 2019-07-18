Elizabeth Jane Williams



Elizabeth Jane Williams, 89, peacefully passed away Thursday, July 11th, 2019 with her daughter Ann E. Wirtz and other family members by her side at Boardman Lake Glens Assisted Living Facility in Traverse City, Michigan.



Elizabeth was born to Harold and Eva Strout (Shocker) on July 10th, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio where she lived until 2015 when she moved to Traverse City, Michigan. She was a 1948 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. From there she graduated from Miami University (Oxford, OH) with a degree in Education. She was an active member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She and several of her sorority sisters reunited regularly for many years to come. She was a proud Miami RedHawk and loved teasing friends and family who attended other MAC Universities – especially those from Ohio University.



Elizabeth shaped many young minds as a grade school teacher for Toledo Public Schools for 30 years. She had a blind date in her 20's which led to her marriage of more than 50 years to Richard J. Williams. Together, they raised three children and seven cherished grandchildren.



Elizabeth was a member of Pilgrim Church for more than 50 years serving in many capacities and most recently was a member of Sylvania UCC. She was the life of the party and will always be remembered for her incredible sense of humor, wit and support. She loved baking Christmas cookies and birthday cakes while cherishing her grandchildren. Her infectious laugh will forever be heard at her favorite vacation spot, Conrad's White Birch Lodge, which continues to be an important annual family tradition.



She is survived by her children, Ann (Joseph) and James (Peggy) Williams and grandchildren, Emily, Tom, Katie and Nick Wirtz; and Chad, Reed and Brecklen Williams. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son Steve and sister Sarah Jean ("Jean") Mohr.



The family is grateful for the special care, love, and support Elizabeth received over the years from Boardman Lake Glens, Hospice of Michigan and Comfort Keepers of Perrysburg.



Friends will be received at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey) on Monday, July 22, from 10:00am to noon followed by funeral services. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Boardman Lake Glens Highlander Building, 800 Centre Place, Traverse City, MI 49686 or Hospice of Michigan, 10850 East Traverse Hwy, #1155, Traverse City, MI 49684.



Published in The Blade from July 18 to July 21, 2019