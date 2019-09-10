|
|
Elizabeth Joan "Liz" Amborski
Elizabeth Joan "Liz" Amborski, age 78, of Toledo, passed away September 6, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital. Liz was born June 8, 1941 in Toledo to Edward and Alice (Jankowski) Zaborowski. She was employed with the Champion Spark Plug in the Aviation Plug Dept. for many years before retiring. Liz was a member of King of Glory Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Smith, James (Teresea) Smith, Brian (Johnna) Amborski, Dionne S. (John) Keister, Elizabeth Amborski; Sister, Audry (Bob) McClain; grandchildren, Brad (Nicole), Tony, Brandi and Justin Amborski, James Jr., Levi (Weonna) and Billiejean Smith; great grandchildren, Sebastian and her grandson Brad's unborn baby.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stephen Amborski; siblings, Anita and Edward.
The family will receive guests Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019