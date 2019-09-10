Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Elizabeth Joan "Liz" Amborski


1941 - 2019
Elizabeth Joan "Liz" Amborski Obituary
Elizabeth Joan "Liz" Amborski

Elizabeth Joan "Liz" Amborski, age 78, of Toledo, passed away September 6, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital. Liz was born June 8, 1941 in Toledo to Edward and Alice (Jankowski) Zaborowski. She was employed with the Champion Spark Plug in the Aviation Plug Dept. for many years before retiring. Liz was a member of King of Glory Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Smith, James (Teresea) Smith, Brian (Johnna) Amborski, Dionne S. (John) Keister, Elizabeth Amborski; Sister, Audry (Bob) McClain; grandchildren, Brad (Nicole), Tony, Brandi and Justin Amborski, James Jr., Levi (Weonna) and Billiejean Smith; great grandchildren, Sebastian and her grandson Brad's unborn baby.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stephen Amborski; siblings, Anita and Edward.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.

To leave a special message for Liz's family, please visit

Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
