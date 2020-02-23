Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Frankfort, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Frankfort, MI
View Map

Elizabeth Joan Guyan "Betty" Croft


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Joan Guyan "Betty" Croft Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Joan Guyan Croft`

Elizabeth "Betty" Joan Guyan Croft passed from this life on January 11, 2020, in Traverse City, Michigan. Her beloved cottage was located on Crystal Lake in Frankfort, Michigan. She was born October 11, 1927, in Monticello, Iowa. Betty was a committed and successful school teacher in the Toledo Public School system for 27 years. Because of childhood memories of the Crystal Lake area, she and her late husband, Duane, became permanent residents as retirees.

Betty is survived by one brother, Robert; her children, Robert, Martha, Stephanie, Timothy, Todd and Carrie; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Betty's memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort, Michigan. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service with a meal following. Arrangements have been provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to BACN, Benzie Senior Resources, Benzie County Libraries, Joy 2 Ride, or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -