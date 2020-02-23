|
Elizabeth "Betty" Joan Guyan Croft`
Elizabeth "Betty" Joan Guyan Croft passed from this life on January 11, 2020, in Traverse City, Michigan. Her beloved cottage was located on Crystal Lake in Frankfort, Michigan. She was born October 11, 1927, in Monticello, Iowa. Betty was a committed and successful school teacher in the Toledo Public School system for 27 years. Because of childhood memories of the Crystal Lake area, she and her late husband, Duane, became permanent residents as retirees.
Betty is survived by one brother, Robert; her children, Robert, Martha, Stephanie, Timothy, Todd and Carrie; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Betty's memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort, Michigan. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service with a meal following. Arrangements have been provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to BACN, Benzie Senior Resources, Benzie County Libraries, Joy 2 Ride, or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020