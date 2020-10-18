Elizabeth M. "Liz" Beach
Elizabeth M. Beach, "Liz" died peacefully on October 14, 2020 at Kingston of Perrysburg. A native East Toledoan, she was the daughter of Hungarian immigrants, born December 29, 1929 to John and Emerencia Dudas. In her many travels throughout life she visited Budapest, Hungary where she still had close relatives, and could speak the Hungarian language.
Liz enjoyed cooking and baking Hungarian specialties from her heritage. She was also proud of her courageous survival of cancer. Liz volunteered as a Physical Fitness instructor at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns School for a number of years. She was a longtime member of Heatherdowns County Club, where she loved playing golf with the ladies 9 hole league. Liz was an avid reader, especially mysteries, and was never without a book.
As a member of St. Joan of Arc, she worked with the Sunshine ladies group. People best knew her as never being too busy to be friendly.
Liz is survived by her daughters, Cynthia A. Beach (Art Tenner), Deborah L Berkel, and Patricia J. (Patrick) Crowley; grandchildren, Kelly (Joshua) Breniser, Matthew, Jayme (Sean), and Kevin Berkel, John and Jason Crowley; great grandchildren, Destiny, Preston, and Bennett Breniser, Isaac and Arya Binkley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Len Beach; brothers, Louis and Robert Dudas; sister, Ethel Stango; and granddaughter, Lauren Berkel.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of NW Ohio or St. Joan of Arc Church. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com
