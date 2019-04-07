Elizabeth "Betty" Macias



Elizabeth "Betty" Macias, 85, from the Old South End of Toledo, passed on to Heaven on the morning of April 3, 2019. She was born in Toledo on January 29, 1934 to the late Ralph and Mignon (Gousebeck) Macias.



Betty graduated from Whitney Vocational School in 1952. She originally worked retail at W.T. Grants and the Lion Store before attending nursing school at St. Vincent's. As a nurse, Betty worked in pediatrics, emergency room care, and metal health before retiring after 25 years. Betty's favorite hobbies were sewing, needlepoint, and crocheting.



Betty will be reunited in Heaven with her parents, sisters, Margaret Strain, Gloria Berbig Ferko, and Virginia Cortez, and her special friend, Melvin Putz. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Cremation Society of Toledo. There will be no visitation. Those who wish to donate are asked to give to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to thank Ridgewood Manor for taking such good care of Betty for the last 5 years.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019