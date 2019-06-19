Elizabeth Mae Knapp



Elizabeth Mae Cannon was born to the late Dean Bernard and Lillian Mae (Holland) Cannon on June 2, 1957 in Toledo. The youngest of eleven children, she graduated from DeVilbliss High School in 1975. She received her spiritual nourishment from Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe.



Liz's life was defined by music and family. Growing up her home was rich with music, spending many evenings with the family gathered around the piano. She played multiple instruments including the cello, violin, and piano and later sang in the church choir.



Liz began her own family and was blessed with four children. As a mother she was their protector and made sure they were well taken care of. She enjoyed holiday gatherings with her family, decorating, sewing, and crafting. To relax and reflect, she took walks on the beach and pier to glance at the water.



She loved being a grandmother and adored time spent with her nine grandchildren. Even from afar, Liz's children and grandchildren felt her love as she often sent cards and gifts in the mail to let the family know she was thinking of them. Her strong personality and great sense of humor will be deeply missed by family and friends. To know Liz was to love her and there will forever be a void in the hearts of those who treasured her.



Liz resided in Luna Pier, Michigan and passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her siblings Bruce Cannon, Ronald Cannon, Mary (Cannon) Bolander, and her parents.



To cherish her memory, she leaves her children: Timothy Knapp, Lyndsey (Mark) Ladewig, Jeremy (Kathleen) Knapp and Bradley Knapp; grandchildren: Tristan, Kiernan, Zackary, Lauren, Ethan, Cole, Lilly, Charlotte, and Eleanor; siblings: Jack (the late Lily) Cannon, Michael (Sara) Cannon, Thomas (Patricia) Cannon, Sue (Brian) Corlett, Paul (Lois) Cannon, Sally (Richard) Wells and Dean (Elizabeth) Cannon and many extended family members and friends.



Family and friends may gather on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00pm–6:00pm at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. She will lie-in-state on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00am until her Funeral Service at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Scott Street officiated by Pastor Daniel Potts. Burial will follow to Toledo Memorial Park.



Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary