Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Elizabeth "Betty" Myers


1919 - 2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Myers Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Myers

Elizabeth Myers, 99, passed away on March 25, 2019, in Acton, MA. A 70-year resident of Toledo, Betty had recently moved to Massachusetts to be near her daughter. The youngest of 4 children of John and Maud (Sexton) Davidson, she was born November 13, 1919, in Indianapolis, IN and graduated from Arsenal Tech in 1937. On May 18, 1949, she married Mitchell D. Myers, Jr., a 30-year Toledo Blade employee who predeceased her in February, 1994.

Betty is survived by her son, Daniel M. (Barbara) Myers; daughter, Susan M. Myers; grandsons, James D. (Leah) Myers, Jason M. (Jessica) Myers and Ross M. Bodenberg. Also surviving are 6 great-grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Andrew, Isaac, Leah Elizabeth (Ellie) and Jax.

Primarily a homemaker while her children were young, Betty was also a Sunday School teacher and church secretary at Grace E&R and Ottawa River Methodist churches. Later, Betty worked as a bookkeeper, executive secretary and office manager for several notable Toledo firms, such as the Lamp Light Club, Town House Motel/Aku-Aku, Mancy's Steakhouse, Lily-Tulip and Rainbow Photo.

Betty was known for her spirit of adventure, love of travel, volunteer activities and her famous Christmas cookies.

Her family will be meeting tonight at one of her favorite restaurants to celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday.

Arrangements by Casper Funeral Home, Boston, with burial at Harris-Union Cemetery, Elmore, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019
