Elizabeth Nathine Goodenough Smith
Elizabeth Nathine Goodenough Smith died peacefully Sunday morning, August 11, 2019 after a long illness.
Nathine was a brilliant woman and accomplished artist and musician. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Nelson B. Goodenough and Ethel May (Shackleton) Goodenough. She started playing the piano at age 5, and loved it--including the practicing. She started school in Mt. Vernon, OH, and attended a number of other schools, as Nelson was a Railway Express Agent who worked at a variety of locations. In Ann Arbor, MI, the principal told the newly transferred Nathine that just because she had gotten straight A's in other schools, did not mean that she should expect similar grades in Ann Arbor. Of course, Nathine proved him wrong, repeatedly. The family eventually moved back to Mt. Vernon, where Nathine graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and was awarded a scholarship to attend Miami University of Ohio.
At Miami, Nathine was an education major and received a bachelor's degree in 1950. It was also at Miami where Nathine met Willard (Bill) Smith, while both worked for the school newspaper. She was impressed by Bill's humorous remarks and intelligence. College days were very happy for Nathine and Bill. After graduation, they were married on June 24, 1950, and soon after, they were in the car and on their way to Colorado for Bill's graduate studies at the University of Denver.
The couple moved to Toledo when Bill accepted a job with the Municipal League. He then moved to a position at the University of Toledo, later becoming Vice President for Business Affairs. In addition to raising two sons, David and Steven, Nathine was active with a variety of Toledo organizations, including volunteering as a docent for the Toledo Symphony's educational programs for school children, teaching Sunday school at Epworth United Methodist Church, serving as officer and pianist/organist for the Palestine Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the PEO. She often provided music for local programs and was pleased to accompany her son, Steven, for his many violin performances. Nathine and Bill were life-long supporters of the Toledo Symphony and Toledo Museum of Art. During their 68-year marriage, Nathine and Bill developed a love of travel and did so, extensively, particularly after Bill's retirement from UT. The couple managed to travel to every continent of the world, except for Antarctica. Bill preceded her in death in December 2018.
Once her sons were grown, Nathine returned to school, attending art classes at the University of Toledo and earned a second bachelor's degree, this time in art. She became an exhibiting artist, and frequently participated in juried shows locally and nationally. Known for her work in collage and mixed media, she had numerous awards to her credit, including the 2001 Juror's Award at the Athena Art Society Fall Exhibit; 2001 Best of Show at the Spectrum Friends of Fine Art Members Show; First Place, 1998 Toledo Artists' Club, Abstract Exhibit; and the Award of Distinction, Spectrum Friends of Fine Art, Winter Show, 1995. A member of the Athena Art Society (since 1988) and the Toledo Artists' Club (since 1997), Nathine was also a long-time member of the National Collage Society. In 2005, she was included in the National Collage Society's book, "Collage," as an NCS Signature Member. Her final exhibit, in November 2017, was presented by the art department of her alma mater, the University of Toledo, as a benefit to raise money for the Nathine G. Smith Fund for Artistic Achievement, created to assist UT art students.
Donations may be made to the Nathine G. Smith Fund for Artistic Achievement (2402456) through the UT Foundation, as well as other organizations she loved, including the Toledo Symphony, Toledo Museum of Art, and Epworth United Methodist Church, as well as the Alzheimer's Association.
She is survived by sons, David (Terry Blair) of Martinez, CA, and Steven (Stacia Lewandowski) of Santa Fe, NM.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422). The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 Central Avenue, Toledo. Burial will be private.
