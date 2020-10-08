1/1
Elizabeth Nowicki
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Nowicki

Elizabeth "Betty" Nowicki, age 89 of Point Place, was welcomed into God's Kingdom on October 5, 2020. Born July 13, 1931 in Toledo to John and Florence Gerschultz and married the love of her life, Harry, on October 12, 1957 who proceeded her in death in 2009. Betty retired from Jeep and volunteered as the Historian for Jeep Retirees in addition to being a Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army and a volunteer Poll Worker.

A most loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, she will be greatly missed. Survived by her Son, Stanley Nowicki; Daughter, Cynthia (Mike) Meyers; Grandchildren, Erick (Shannon) Nowicki, Shannon (Gary) Bedard, Brandi (Erick) Schmidt, and Tiffany (Bret) Quiroga; and Great Grandchildren, Taylor, Erick Jr., Gary III, Evelyn, Emerick, Maverick, and Analise.

A private Memorial Mass for the family will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Toledo. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
419-269-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved