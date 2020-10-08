Elizabeth NowickiElizabeth "Betty" Nowicki, age 89 of Point Place, was welcomed into God's Kingdom on October 5, 2020. Born July 13, 1931 in Toledo to John and Florence Gerschultz and married the love of her life, Harry, on October 12, 1957 who proceeded her in death in 2009. Betty retired from Jeep and volunteered as the Historian for Jeep Retirees in addition to being a Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army and a volunteer Poll Worker.A most loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, she will be greatly missed. Survived by her Son, Stanley Nowicki; Daughter, Cynthia (Mike) Meyers; Grandchildren, Erick (Shannon) Nowicki, Shannon (Gary) Bedard, Brandi (Erick) Schmidt, and Tiffany (Bret) Quiroga; and Great Grandchildren, Taylor, Erick Jr., Gary III, Evelyn, Emerick, Maverick, and Analise.A private Memorial Mass for the family will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Toledo. Online condolences: