Campbell (Savage) Elizabeth P.



Elizabeth P. (Savage) Campbell died peacefully at her home in Springfield, Va on May 24, 2019. "Libbey" was born in Toledo to John M. and Kathryn Fox Savage on August 14, 1926. She was eleven when her mother died, and helped nurture her younger siblings. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy and Mary Manse College '46 in Toledo and was a mother, grandmother, teacher, social activist and role model to many.



Libbey married Frank Campbell, also of Toledo, in 1948. He was her devoted husband and partner for 65 years until his death in 2013. They lived in Midland, Michigan before moving to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish in Alexandria, Virginia in 1958. Libbey was known for her warm smile, her ability to make each person feel important, and her energetic volunteerism. Inspired by her Catholic upbringing, Vatican Council II and the Civil Rights movement, she was active in her parish and her community.



Libbey served in many roles during her 50+ years at Blessed Sacrament. At various times she ran the Religious Education program, chaired the Giving Committee, and was instrumental in parish participation in the 1963 March on Washington and the Poor People's March. She also volunteered with Girl Scouts of the USA, Carpenter Shelter, Alexandria Public Schools and good causes large and small. She could teach someone Algebra or to speak English, take in a homeless mother and child, and bake 100 cookies for a prison ministry, all on the same day. Among other recognitions, Libbey and Frank received the Martin T. Quinn Award for Stewardship from their parish in 1998.



With her friend Beverly Price, Libbey founded Independent Living for the Handicapped (now ILH at Belmont) in Washington, DC in 1974. Libbey worked tirelessly with ILH for over 20 years establishing residential housing for adults who are physically disabled but mentally alert. Originally operating 2 group homes, ILH expanded and created barrier free apartments to provide true independence for residents who are mobility impaired.



Libbey's legacy of caring and service to others is carried on by her friends and family. She is loved by 7 children and their spouses: Nancy Long (Bob Easton, deceased), Mary Lou & Bob Gramann, Joan & Steve Gilliland, Kathy & Joseph Zielinski, Janice & Joseph King, Jim & Ruth Campbell, and Dan & Leslie Campbell. Her 12 grandchildren are Kim Larson (Paul), Amos Long, Christa Graeve (Dan), Alison Gramann (Andrew Willis), Mark Gramann (Katie), Tracey Gilliland, Scott Gilliland (Mary Cuclis), Leah and Laura King, Ryan and Emma Campbell, and Maggie Campbell. Her 11 great-grandchildren are Benjamin, Elizabeth, and Michael Hartzler; Mira and August Graeve; Naomi, Miriam, and Matthew Willis; Sasha and Mireya Gramann; and Owen Gilliland. She was the beloved "Aunt Lib" to 51 nieces and nephews and their families.



Libbey is also survived by her sister Nancy Coyle (Hank, deceased), brother Robert Savage (Susan), and sister-in-law Kate (Mrs John) Savage. She was predeceased by siblings Marie & Tom Witherell, Fran & Scott Somers, Ellen & Ray Wall, John Savage, Jim Savage, and Margaret Savage. On the Campbell side, she is survived by Dorothy Campbell (Kenny Fuss), Mary Behrendt, Jeanne Campbell, and Dwight Jones; and predeceased by Helen Jones, Paul Campbell, Leo & June Campbell, and Jim Behrendt.



A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Alexandria on Saturday, June 22, at 11:00am, with a reception 12-2pm at the church. Please remember Libbey by giving someone a warm smile, as she did so often. You may visit everlywheatley.com to sign the guest book.



