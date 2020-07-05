1/
Elizabeth R. "Betty" Himes-Morris
1941 - 2020
Elizabeth R. "Betty" Himes-Morris, 78, of Sandusky, a child of God, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She passed away peacefully at the Concord Care Center, Sandusky amongst people who loved and cared for her during her lengthy illness.

She was born July 8, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to Rupert and Marjorie (Retzke) Blum.

Betty was a registered nurse prior to her retirement, working at the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky.

She is survived by two brothers, Edward (Nancy) Blum of Arizona, Thomas (Victoria) Himes of Florida; one sister, Judy (Ken) Uthoff of Toledo; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Skip Morris; her parents;and one sister, Carolyn.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Oakland Cemetery, 2917 Milan Road, Sandusky. The Rev. Dr. Eric Bodenstab of Zion Lutheran Church will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite no-kill animal shelter. For further information, you may contact Edward Blum at 623-499-1200.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Oakland Cemetery
