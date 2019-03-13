Elizabeth "Ellen" Russell



Elizabeth "Ellen" Russell, 84, of Walbridge, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Clare Commons five years to the day of the passing of her beloved husband, Kenneth E. Russell. Ellen was born on June 26, 1934 in Fostoria to Harold and Ida Gassman. She married Kenneth on December 23, 1957 in West Independence, Ohio. Together, they attended Mainstreet Church where they served for many years on the funeral dinner team. She also worked for the Board of Elections and volunteered at St. Charles Hospital.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dawn (Bruce) Cox, Mike (Regina Lester) Russell, and Marlin (Jill) Russell; and five grandchildren, Haylie, Heather, Hannah, Brad and Logan.



Friends will be received at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Ellen's family would like to thank the staff of St. Clare Commons for the exceptional care they provided to her. Memorial contributions may be given to Mainstreet Church, or St. Clare Commons. Online condolences to her family may be made at



www.witzlershankfh.com





