|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Ruth Kirk
Elizabeth "Betty" Ruth Kirk passed away peacefully in her home on November 6, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Norman and Ruth Matheson on March 23, 1929, in Toledo. Betty graduated from Waite High School in 1947 and married the late Roger Kirk in 1949. They moved to Oregon, Ohio in 1952 and had 2 daughters.
Betty was a model with the McHenry Modeling Agency in the 1950s and later became a manager at Manpower Temporary Employment Services. During the 1970s, she helped develop the computer technology at Heating Trades Supplies, the family company. In her spare time, she dabbled in sculpting, quilting, sewing and DIY projects around the house and enjoyed dancing with her husband at Centennial Terrace on Saturday nights. She was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church since its founding. She will be most remembered for her constant support of her family and her legacy of laughter, joy and unconditional love.
Betty is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Gary Hall; nephew and niece, Oliver and Ashley Hall; daughters, Lynne Zymaris and Kimberly (Terry) Sandwisch; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on December 26 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Oregon, Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019