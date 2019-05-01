Home

Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harvest Temple
801 Toronto
Toledo, OH
Prayer Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Harvest Temple
801 Toronto
Toledo, OH
Elizabeth Ruth Krego, 63, of Jacksonville, NC, passed away on April 28, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Liz was born November 25 in Akron, Ohio, to Walter and Elsie (Gray) Krego. Her favorite place to be was on the beach walking her boys, Gizmo and Max.

Liz is survived by her children, Marvin (Dawn) Cowell, Brandi (James) Cowell, Angie (Joe Eccleston); her grandchildren, Brittany (Malcolm), Cortnee, Heaven, Zack (Leslie), Tyler (Kate), Paul Jr. (Kristina), Evan, Caleb and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Luna, Renessmae and MJ; her siblings, Mary Lloyd, Walter (Cynthia) Krego, Sue Lutes, Janet (Chuck) Bennett and Cindy Krego. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Delores and Sharon and nephew, Eric. Lizzy bravely confronted and fought ovarian cancer.

Friends and family may visit Harvest Temple, 801 Toronto, Toledo, Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. with a small prayer service beginning at 6:00 pm. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Liz's name are asked to consider the

Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019
