|
|
Elizabeth Tremmel
Elizabeth "Betty" Jeanne Tremmel, age 96, of Manitou Beach, MI and formerly of Willys Parkway, Toledo, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo facility surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 8, 1922, in Toledo, OH to Albert and Harriett (Ryan) Sherriff. Betty was an alumna of Central Catholic High School, class of 1941. She was a homemaker, a caring wife to Keith J. Tremmel Sr., and mother to their eight children leaving a legacy of love. A former parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, and a current parishioner of St. Rita's Catholic Church in Clarklake, MI, she enjoyed singing in both church choirs. Betty will be dearly missed.
Betty is survived by her children, Susan (Gerald) Bascuk, Lawrence K. (Betsy Jancigar) Tremmel, Margaret Mercurio, Michael (Linda Kiesler) Tremmel, Mary (Richard) Ender, Judith (Robert) Reiter, Elizabeth (Patrick) Desmond, and Keith (Julie) Tremmel Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith Sr.; sisters, Mary Little, Frances Robideau, Catherine Strassner, and Peg Abele; brother-in-law, Kenneth F. Tremmel; and son-in-law, Donald Mercurio.
The funeral mass will be Thursday, September 26 at 11 a.m. in St. Rita's Catholic Church, 10720 Hayes Rd, Clarklake, MI 49234, preceded by visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Memorial donations may be given to St. Rita's Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019