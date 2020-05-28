Elizabeth Tussing Schmidlin
Elizabeth (Bette) Tussing Schmidlin passed away on May 22, 2020 in Temperance, Michigan. Born on October 11, 1930, in Toledo to Leland and Leona Tussing, Bette graduated from De-Vilbiss High School and she had a career as a secretary with Toledo Public Schools. She married William (Bill) Schmidlin on December 27, 1952, at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Toledo. Bette was an active member of the Child Conservation League and gave generously of her time and talent to many charities helping children and families. A talented musician, she spent spare time teaching herself instruments and sharing her talents with her family. She took pride in her own collection of instruments which included a piano, hammered dulcimer and zither. Bette had a passion and talent for quilting leaving many hand sewn treasures for family, friends, and community members to enjoy.
Bette was proceeded in death by her husband, Bill; infant great grandson, Reid Christian Skrzyniecki; her parents; and her sister, June Grimes. Many are left to carry her legacy of love and boundless generosity, including her children, Thomas (Jeanne) Schmidlin of Kent, Ohio; and daughter, Sheree (David) Domigan of Temperance, Michigan; grandchildren, Lindsay (Marty) Skrzyniecki, Ryan (Juliane) Domigan, Emily Schmidlin, and Katherine (Zachary) Tanner; and great-grandchildren, Sora and Cassin Domigan, Maxwell Skrzyniecki and Kristin Tanner.
Bette's family thanks the caring staff of Vibrant Life Senior Living on Jackman Road in Temperance MI and the Careline Health Group Hospice.
No celebration of life is planned at this time. Cremation has taken place. With a life as full and rich as Bette's, each day was a reason to celebrate. In that spirit, we would invite all who knew and loved her to celebrate her by sharing a kind word or deed for a world in need. If you desire to remember her with a financial contribution, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati online at https://www.rmhcincinnati.org/donate or by mail at Ronald McDonald House of Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229.
Published in The Blade from May 28 to Jun. 2, 2020.