Ella Mae Brown01/04/1930 - 05/28/2020On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Heaven's Gates swung open to welcome Ella Mae (Bowen) Brown home. Ella was born on January 4, 1930 in Friendship, Tennessee (TN) to the late Johnny Bowen and Elnora (Akins) Bowen.She worked at Balduf Bakery, Maumee, Ohio, where she also served as a proud union steward for over twenty years. Ella also developed many skills and talents and continually gave back to her community. Some of her more noteworthy achievements included: President of the Mildred H. Gibson Senior Center (president); J. Frank Troy Senior Center Senior of The Year Award (treasurer and secretary); and Village Keepers, Neighborhood Watch Captain.She loved to travel and experience new things, and always had a beautiful smile to share along with her razor-sharp wit. She will be remembered as a deeply loving soul and fierce advocate for her family and anyone she called a friend. She was profoundly loved and will be missed by all.She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, L.C. Lyons, Jr.; brothers, Landos Walton, Elvie (the late Pearl) Walton, James Bowen, N.C. (the late Elizabeth) Bowen, Sr., and Willie C. Bowen; and sisters, Ludene Bowen Johnson, Marjorie Bowen Scott, and Remajorie Bowen. Ella leaves to treasure her memory four children: Calvin (Karon) Lyons, Sr., Vanessa Lyons (Paul) Randolph, Brenda Lyons, and Lamont (Patricia) Brown; sister-in-law, Mary Bowen; her eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; special friends, Ruby Jeffries and Sheila Lyons. She also leaves behind beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to cherish her memory.Friends may visit the family on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd) from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a private service to follow. Due to the current health crisis, the funeral will be steamed live. You can access this by going to Ella's page on our website.