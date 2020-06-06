(News story) Ella Mae Brown, who as a union steward, volunteer, and church founding member pitched in, helped out, and spoke out - or, from her pew, sang out - died May 28 at Arbors of Sylvania. She was 90.
She had lung cancer, her daughter Vanessa Randolph said. Ms. Brown lived most recently at Alpine House of Toledo. She moved in 2011 from her longtime Kenilworth Avenue home to a South Toledo senior living community.
Ms. Brown retired in 1991, when Seaway Food Town Inc., the former local supermarket chain, closed its Balduf Bakery division in Maumee.
"My mom had one of the toughest jobs in the bakery, which was to run the slicer," Mrs. Randolph said. "She was so proud. That was one of the highest responsibilities in the bakery."
She suffered serious cuts on an arm in the mid-1970s when something got caught in the machine.
"She was a bit down about that, but she went right back to work and did what she needed to do," her daughter said.
As a union steward for bakers' union Local 19, Ms. Brown made sure members' grievances got the attention of company superiors. She advised coworkers to do their best and stay mindful of their union rights.
"She was an influencer of others," Mrs. Randolph said. "She was the person people always came to and confided in. She wasn't afraid to speak up when she saw something wasn't right."
She also opened her home to those who needed a place to stay temporarily, whether coworkers or a relative up from the South.
Ms. Brown was a founding member in 1977 of Corinth Baptist Church and, years later, helped motivate other mothers of the congregation.
"She was the one who drove and was independent and kept them active in the community and got them involved," said Pastor Marquisa Horton, who in childhood was baptized at Corinth.
"Mother Brown had a voice. She had a beautiful voice," Pastor Horton said, "and would lead a song right from her seat and had the whole congregation singing.
"She was a women who made you want to be a better person," the pastor said. "She was someone who made you want to be more professional. You would want to be like her. Classy."
Ms. Brown was a block watch leader and, each year, she joined others in patrolling the Old West End Festival. She and Ruby Jeffries, a longtime neighbor from Kenilworth, put on garage sales and shopped and laughed together.
Ms. Brown visited senior centers nearly daily, sometimes for an activity, sometimes to work a crossword or do Sudoku. She was president of one center. She'd been treasurer and secretary of the J. Frank Troy Senior Center, which also honored her service.
She was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Friendship, Tenn., to Elnora and Johnny Bowen. After her mother's death, she left school in 11th grade to help support her father and siblings. She and her first husband moved to Flint, Mich. She later settled in Toledo and, as a single mother, took in laundry and worked multiple jobs.
She was formerly married to the late L.C. Lyons and to Johnnie Brown. Her son L.C. Lyons, Jr., died July 4, 2011.
Surviving are her sons, Calvin Lyons, Sr., and Lamont Brown; daughters, Vanessa Lyons Randolph and Brenda Lyons; 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. A private service afterward will be streamed live on Ms. Brown's page via walkerfuneral homes.com.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 6, 2020.