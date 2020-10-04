Ella May Smothers
Ella May Smothers, age 83, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home. She was born on June 21, 1937 to Clarence and Leona Sutton in Toledo. Ella May was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers owning over 12 thousand sets of them. She also collected unique cookie jars. Ella May enjoyed traveling, especially to Colorado to visit her youngest son. She often liked to dine at Cracker Barrel. Ella May looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Smothers; brother, Paul Sutton. Ella is survived by her mate, Bill Layberger; her children, Denise Shepherd, Terry (Angie) Smothers and Robert (Michelle) Smothers; 4 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Irving and Daniel (Alice) Sutton; and many dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 3 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services and Interment will be private. (Masks are required with social distancing).
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the American Cancer Society
or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
