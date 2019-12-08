Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Shelton Park Church of God
8702 Douglas Road
Temperance, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Shelton Park Church of God
8702 Douglas Road
Temperance, MI
Ellanor Yelverton


1931 - 2019
Ellanor Yelverton Obituary
Ellanor Yelverton

Ellanor (Douglas) Yelverton, age 88, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, and be reunited with her beloved husband, Joseph, on December 4, 2019. Ellanor, a native of Elk Valley, Tennessee, was born to William and Mary (Baird) Douglas on August 31, 1931. Ellanor met and married her beloved husband, Joseph B. Yelverton, Sr., on August 30, 1952. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2015.

Ellanor was devoted to her church and church family. She was a member of Shelton Park Church of God since 1958, where she held many positions, Sunday School teacher, headed and was active in YWC and Ladies Willing Workers. Along with Joseph, together they headed Prayer Keys and Seniors Group.

Ellanor was a prayer warrior who was not ashamed of her faith. She shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ with all. Ellanor worked as a Paraprofessional for Toledo Public Schools and retired after 27 years of service.

Ellanor is survived by son, Joseph, Jr. (Patsy); daughters, Darlene (Jimmy) Terry and Cheryl (Dan) Moore; five grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Douglas and sister, Geraldine Hearn. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry, William Jr., Herman, Russell; sisters, Gertie Yancey, Nola Fuller, Shirley Key; and grandsons, Jason Moore and Joseph L. Yelverton.

The family will receive guests on Monday, December 9, at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, OH (419-473-0300) from 2 - 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held Tuesday December 10 at Shelton Park Church of God, 8702 Douglas Road, Temperance, MI 48182 at 10:00 A.M., with visitation one hour prior in the Church. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, OH.

Thank you Laura Weiss and Cindy from Ohioans; Andrea Barron; and Grace Hospice for all your help.

Contributions may be made to Shelton Park Church of God.

To leave a special message for Ellanor's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
