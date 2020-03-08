|
Elleen L. Marshall
Elleen L. Marshall, age 93, passed away peacefully at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, on March 5, 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH on March 12, 1926 to Louis and Anna (Kosmieder) Taylor. Elleen was a loving mother and grandmother who took immense pride in family, church, home, and garden. She was an avid reader and an inquisitive world traveler.
Elleen is survived by her daughter, Lynne Marshall; her sons, Paul Marshall and Ryan Marshall (Mary Herms); and her grandchildren, Marjorie Morgenstern (Nathaniel Conner), Stephanie Morgenstern (Brandon Winningham), and Michael Marshall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Paul Marshall Sr.
A Funeral Mass for Elleen will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5153 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH, preceded by visitation in the church from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020