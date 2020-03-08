Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5153 N. Summit St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5153 N. Summit St.
Toledo, OH
View Map

Elleen L. Marshall


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elleen L. Marshall Obituary
Elleen L. Marshall

Elleen L. Marshall, age 93, passed away peacefully at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, on March 5, 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH on March 12, 1926 to Louis and Anna (Kosmieder) Taylor. Elleen was a loving mother and grandmother who took immense pride in family, church, home, and garden. She was an avid reader and an inquisitive world traveler.

Elleen is survived by her daughter, Lynne Marshall; her sons, Paul Marshall and Ryan Marshall (Mary Herms); and her grandchildren, Marjorie Morgenstern (Nathaniel Conner), Stephanie Morgenstern (Brandon Winningham), and Michael Marshall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Paul Marshall Sr.

A Funeral Mass for Elleen will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5153 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH, preceded by visitation in the church from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -