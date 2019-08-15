|
Ellen F. "Ferne" Musgrave
Ellen F. "Ferne" Musgrave, 86, of the Point & Shoreland Community, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Birchaven Village, in Findlay.
She was born January 22, 1933, in Alvada, Ohio, to Clarence and Olive (Wiseley) Adelsperger. She married Austin Musgrave on March 5, 1955, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2016.
Ferne found joy in quilting & crocheting, crafting, furniture refinishing, and antiquing.
Surviving Ferne, and cherishing her memory, are her children, Steven Musgrave, Emily (Todd) Bosarge, and Craig (Viktoria) Musgrave; grandchildren, Renee (Matthew) Hooper, Jonathan Haskins, Wesley and Adam Bosarge, and Kateryna Gololobova; great-grandsons, Jacob and Liam; twin sister, Faye Newman; and sister, Carol Adelsperger.
Visitation will be held from 9 am until 11 am, with funeral services beginning at 11 am, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611.
Ferne will be laid to rest in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park with services held privately.
