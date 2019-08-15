Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Musgrave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen F. "Ferne" Musgrave


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen F. "Ferne" Musgrave Obituary
Ellen F. "Ferne" Musgrave

Ellen F. "Ferne" Musgrave, 86, of the Point & Shoreland Community, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Birchaven Village, in Findlay.

She was born January 22, 1933, in Alvada, Ohio, to Clarence and Olive (Wiseley) Adelsperger. She married Austin Musgrave on March 5, 1955, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2016.

Ferne found joy in quilting & crocheting, crafting, furniture refinishing, and antiquing.

Surviving Ferne, and cherishing her memory, are her children, Steven Musgrave, Emily (Todd) Bosarge, and Craig (Viktoria) Musgrave; grandchildren, Renee (Matthew) Hooper, Jonathan Haskins, Wesley and Adam Bosarge, and Kateryna Gololobova; great-grandsons, Jacob and Liam; twin sister, Faye Newman; and sister, Carol Adelsperger.

Visitation will be held from 9 am until 11 am, with funeral services beginning at 11 am, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611.

Ferne will be laid to rest in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park with services held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now