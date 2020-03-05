Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
2950 Ilger Avenue
Ellen Jane "Janie" (Schwanzl) Ekey


1931 - 2020
Ellen Jane "Janie" Ekey, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born to Grace and Albert Schwanzl in Toledo, OH. She was a graduate of Maumee High School. Jane received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Mt. St. Joseph College in Cincinnati. Many lifetime friends were made there. Her teaching career began at the former St. James parochial school.

After her marriage, she became a stay at home mother. Life was busy and interesting with two daughters and two sons. She was a Welcome Wagon hostess for several years. Later, in life she joined Toledo Public Schools. A master's degree in English School Language was obtained in 1995.

Retirement occurred in 2004. Some of her pleasures were family gatherings, day trips, movies, reading, cooking and garage sales. Meeting her family or friends for a good meal topped the best.

She is survived by children, Lynn (Bill) Nuse, Mark (Norma) Ekey, Laura (Curt) Creamer, and Matthew Ekey; grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Billy Nuse, Nick Nuse, Jimmy Nuse, Tiffany Sangregory, and Christopher Creamer; great-grandchildren, Macie Smith, Aubrey Smith, Dino Sangregory, Tru Creamer, and Maximus Creamer.

She was preceded in death by husband, James; parents, Grace and Al Schwanzl; siblings, Ginny Cole and Gordon Schwanzl. She was blessed with many special aunts and uncles, especially Aunt Ellen Fischer and Uncle Martin Fischer.

She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church since 1963. Other memberships included Lucas County Retired Teachers, Toledo Federation of Teachers, St. Pius Club 55 and Compass Club.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, March, 6th, from 5-7 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). The funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2950 Ilger Avenue. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to Janie's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020
