|
|
Ellen Leone (nee Martelsman) Sharlow 1936-2019
Ellen Leone Sharlow, of Redding, CA (formerly of Toledo. OH), was a longtime foster care provider, died on December 30 at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, CA. She was 83.
Ms. Sharlow was born March 25, 1936 in Toledo, OH to Matthew and Alice Leone Martelsman. She attended DeVilbiss High School, married Robert Gebhardt and lived on several naval bases.
She was twice divorced. Her ex-husbands were Robert Gebhardt and Edward Sharlow.
In her years of foster care service Ms Sharlow took in neglected, abused and abandoned infants and teens.
My mom decided to take in foster children after she read an article in the Toledo Blade about children being abused in foster homes. She thought she could make a difference, said Deborah Hochstettler, Sharlow's daughter. When she moved to California in 1990 she continued in foster care, taking care of mainly drug babies.
Ms Sharlow retired from foster care in 2002 after providing foster care to 440 children in her years of service. She received the Foster Parent of the Year award from Childrens' Services in 1990 and in 1999 was later interviewed on NBC in LA for caring for two drug infants.
Her other interests included working with children in the Childwatch area at the YMCA in Redding, CA day care, and reading. She was a Girl Scout leader in Toledo and an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers.
Ms Sharlow was preceeded in death by her parents and sister Janet Woolaver; her grandson Casey Dodson; and a special ex- foster child, Joey Lawrence. She is survived by her children, Deborah (John) Hochstettler, of Grants Pass, OR., Kathryn (Casey) Dodson of Toledo OH, Robert (Julie) Gebhardt, of Redding, CA., and Victoria (Paul)Schaaf, of Castro Valley, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brittany Kumiega, Jason Hochstettler Sarah Williams, Robert Gebhardt III, Korynne Gebhardt, Gunnar Gebhardt, Isabelle Gebhardt; and great-granddaughters, Alyssa Kumiega, Ashley Kumiega, Francesca Hochstettler; her niece, Jenifer Vinciguerra, and ex-foster child Joann Wilson.
No services will be held as Ms Sharlow will be cremated and laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or the Good News Rescue Mission in Redding, CA.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020