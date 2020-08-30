1/1
Ellen Louise (Syfert) Lentz
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Louise (Syfert) Lentz

04/05/1927 - 08/26/2020

Ellen Louise (Syfert) Lentz, 93, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Perrysburg Commons. She was born in Lincoln Park, MI, on April 5, 1927, to Elmore and Esther (Shinneman) Syfert.

Ellen was a teacher, a researcher for O-I and later a computer programmer. Ellen met Ted Lentz while working at O-I and they married on February 18, 1966. They enjoyed traveling together and spent their honeymoon at Mardi Gras.

Ellen was an avid button collector and was a member of the National Button Society. She also enjoyed researching on her computer and learning new things. She published a pamphlet on punctuation, perfected her recipe for Polish coffee cake, and was a collector of Faberge Eggs. Ellen was a leader and supporter for Recovery Inc. She also had a green thumb for her corn plant, which she shared with many friends over the years.

Ellen is survived by her step son, Todd (Cindy) Lentz; step grandson, Andrew (Shaunna); and step great grandsons, Henry and Max. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted, of 49 years; and her brothers, Gerry, Stanley and Carl Syfert.

Friends will be received at Walker Funeral Home, Witzler-Shank Chapel, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 3:00 PM-4:00 PM with a funeral at 4:00 PM. Burial will be private in Cerro Gordo Cemetery in Cerro Gordo, IL. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home, Witzler-Shank Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Funeral
04:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home, Witzler-Shank Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved