Ellen Louise (Syfert) Lentz
04/05/1927 - 08/26/2020
Ellen Louise (Syfert) Lentz, 93, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Perrysburg Commons. She was born in Lincoln Park, MI, on April 5, 1927, to Elmore and Esther (Shinneman) Syfert.
Ellen was a teacher, a researcher for O-I and later a computer programmer. Ellen met Ted Lentz while working at O-I and they married on February 18, 1966. They enjoyed traveling together and spent their honeymoon at Mardi Gras.
Ellen was an avid button collector and was a member of the National Button Society. She also enjoyed researching on her computer and learning new things. She published a pamphlet on punctuation, perfected her recipe for Polish coffee cake, and was a collector of Faberge Eggs. Ellen was a leader and supporter for Recovery Inc. She also had a green thumb for her corn plant, which she shared with many friends over the years.
Ellen is survived by her step son, Todd (Cindy) Lentz; step grandson, Andrew (Shaunna); and step great grandsons, Henry and Max. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted, of 49 years; and her brothers, Gerry, Stanley and Carl Syfert.
Friends will be received at Walker Funeral Home, Witzler-Shank Chapel, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 3:00 PM-4:00 PM with a funeral at 4:00 PM. Burial will be private in Cerro Gordo Cemetery in Cerro Gordo, IL. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com