Ellen M. Daum
Ellen May Daum, age 95, of Toledo, passed away July 23, 2019 at Merit House. Ellen was born September 8, 1923 in Kenton, Ohio to Roy and Della (Huff) Scott. Ellen was a member of Northwest Baptist Church. She enjoyed vacationing in Florida, working in the yard and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Donald W. (Patricia)Daum, Michael L. (Linda) Daum; grandchildren, Craig (Penny) and Keith (Ashley); great granddaughters, Brooke, Violette and Lacee; brothers, Henry (Rose) Scott, Richard Scott and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ellen is preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Daum, siblings, Hannah, Audrey and Robert.
The family will receive guests Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Area Humane Society in Ellen's memory.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019