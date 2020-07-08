1/1
Ellen Marie Hickey
Ellen Marie Hickey, age 21, a senior at the University of Toledo, died at home on July 2nd, 2020, of no apparent cause.

Grieving, broken, perplexed but not despairing, feeling the incomprehensible love of our Lord Jesus. Surviving are her parents, Timothy and Laura Hickey; brother, Alex; sisters, Erin and Tara; niece, Ava; nephew, Elliot; grandmother, Sharon Hickey; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; with the communities of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, Central Catholic High School, ten years of Camp Storer, employers, coworkers and all whom she graced with her abundant, thoughtful and magical love.

We look forward to that day when "He will wipe away every tear from our eyes, and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things will have passed away."

She was preceded in death by her aunt, Jeanne Hickey; uncles, Robert Howard and Mick Oakley; grandparents, John and Nina Howard and Gene Hickey.

Visitation will be at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, July 10th, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., closing with a brief scripture and prayer service at 7:00. Face masks and distancing will be required. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 11th, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove, Toledo, 43614 at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Whitehouse Cemetery. Please view and sign the "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
JUL
10
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 7, 2020
I cannot imagine your grief. My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to you all. May God comfort you
pam monroe
Coworker
July 7, 2020
Such a sweet and spirited young lady with a beautiful smile. May Jesus bring peace to her loved ones and may the angels carry her home.
Laura Kott
Friend
