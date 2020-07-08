Ellen Marie Hickey
Ellen Marie Hickey, age 21, a senior at the University of Toledo, died at home on July 2nd, 2020, of no apparent cause.
Grieving, broken, perplexed but not despairing, feeling the incomprehensible love of our Lord Jesus. Surviving are her parents, Timothy and Laura Hickey; brother, Alex; sisters, Erin and Tara; niece, Ava; nephew, Elliot; grandmother, Sharon Hickey; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; with the communities of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, Central Catholic High School, ten years of Camp Storer, employers, coworkers and all whom she graced with her abundant, thoughtful and magical love.
We look forward to that day when "He will wipe away every tear from our eyes, and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things will have passed away."
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Jeanne Hickey; uncles, Robert Howard and Mick Oakley; grandparents, John and Nina Howard and Gene Hickey.
Visitation will be at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, July 10th, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., closing with a brief scripture and prayer service at 7:00. Face masks and distancing will be required. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 11th, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove, Toledo, 43614 at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Whitehouse Cemetery. Please view and sign the "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.comwww.coylefuneralhome.com