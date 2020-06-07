Ellen Ries Parker
Ellen Marie Ries Parker, age 72, passed peacefully on May 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ellen was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 2, 1947, to Frederick and Lois Ries. Ellen graduated from Whitmer High School and then went to the University of Toledo, where she met the love of her life, Robert M. Parker. They were married soon after and had their first child. Robert got a teaching job in Lorain, Ohio, and Ellen moved two hours away from her hometown. In Lorain, Ellen was involved in many activities: she went to nursing school, she had two more children, she ran the Booster Club for her son's football teams, and she coached an award-winning girl's softball team.
Ellen leaves behind a husband of 51 years, Robert Sr.; three children, Robert Jr. (Laura) Parker, Michael (Karen) Parker, and Victoria; and almost-son-in-law, Rex; four grandchildren, Lauren, Ashley, Alex and Katie; one great-granddaughter, Callie; brother, Frederick Jr. (Claudette); sister, Martha (Dennis) Jacobs; numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind dozens and dozens of former patients, co-workers, and friends. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Lois.
She was an avid church-goer, loved music and dogs, and ran an antique business that she and her husband started after they retired. Donations in her name can be sent to The Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio (cancersupportohio.org). We will have a memorial service where we can all share our stories as soon as this time of Covid is over.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.