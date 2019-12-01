|
Ellsworth Bradford Lee
Ellsworth Bradford Lee was born on June 14, 1920 and passed on November 21, 2019 at 99 ½ years of age.
After leaving school, he worked at managing a local movie theater in Toledo Ohio. Then Ellsworth worked at the Willys Overland Jeep plant until his induction into the U.S. Army during WWII serving in Field Hospitals until he was stationed in Papua, New Guinea in the Pacific Theater until the end of the war. Upon returning to the U.S., he worked on the Army hospital trains caring for returning wounded soldiers until he was discharged with a Meritorious Service Award medal for his dedicated work in the Medical Corps.
Upon returning home to private life, Ellsworth enrolled at Langor's Art School in Toledo for lessons. After completing those, he went to work again, first at The DeVilbiss Manufacturing Company and then switch to the Toledo Scale Company on Telegraph Road where he worked until his retirement at the age of 62 to continue his artistic passions in woodcarving, painting and drawing and jewelry making.
During the last 7 or so years of his life, Ellsworth devoted himself to pastel drawing, watercolor and acrylic painting, sharing many pieces of his artwork with family, friends and acquaintances and even sold some of his art pieces at the Toledo Farmer's Market in downtown Toledo.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Charles Jay and Ora Bradford Lee, George E. Hendricks; and brother-in-law and his wife (sister), Winifred Lee Hendricks.
Ellsworth is survived by his two nephews, Richard E. Hendricks and Leonard L. (Amy) Hendricks and a great-nephew and great-niece and their families.
A small Private family Memorial Service is planned at Newcomer Funeral Home (419-392-9500) to be followed by inurnment at Toledo Memorial Park.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the , Chapter 146, 1200 S. Detroit Ave. Toledo, OH 43614 or The Toledo School for the Arts, 333 - 14th St., Toledo OH 43604.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019