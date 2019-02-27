Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Life Worship Center
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Ellsworth Neal Obituary
Ellsworth Neal

Eld. Ellsworth "Floyd" Neal, 85, passed away, December 5, 2018. Floyd was a hard worker. This man of God was all over the city being a help wherever he was needed. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, at age 17. After his tour of duty, he relocated to Toledo, where he retired from Libbey Owens Ford in 1998. He leaves to cherish his memories, sons: Keith (Samone) and Clay Ellsworth; daughters: Caren (Norman) Hinton, Carla Johnson, and Inez Smith of Huntsville, AL; brothers: Gary (Mae) Neal, Kenneth (Katie) Neal; sister: Florence Portman. a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 12:00 pm, preceded by an 11:00 am Wake, at Victory Life Worship Center.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2019
