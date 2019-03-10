|
|
Ellynne I. Doenecke
Ellynne I. Doenecke, age 75, of Toledo, passed away March 7, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. She was born April 29, 1943 in Lima, OH to James and Madlynne (Fetzer) Stinehelfer.
Elly is survived by her sons, Timothy (Annette) Doenecke, Mark (Sue) Doenecke and Matt (Corri) Doenecke; grandchildren, Madeline, Tyler, Ben, Jonathan, William and Landon Doenecke; brother, Jeffrey (Chris Pletcher) Stinehelfer and sister-in-law, Debbie Stinehelfer; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elly was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Doenecke; and brother, James Stinehelfer, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday morning time TBD, May 25, 2019 at Sylvania United Church of Christ.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Mercy Health Foundation Marguerite d'Youville in Elly's memory.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019