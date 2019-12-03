|
Elma Bates Nelson
Elma Bates Nelson, 91, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on April 3, 1928, in Henrietta Township, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl and Mabel (Manns) Bates.
Elma graduated from Ohio University where she met her husband of 47 years Dr. Burton Nelson, whom she married on June 17, 1951. Elma and Burt raised their family in Toledo and relocated to Port Clinton upon retirement.
She taught school at Avon Lake, Anthony Wayne, and Washington Local Schools. She spent her life promoting education and philanthropy. Some of her volunteering activities included the Toledo Museum of Art, Crittenden Home, Toledo, Auxiliary of Medicine for Women and Mobile Meals. She also volunteered at St Vincent and Magruder Hospitals. She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, outings with the Port Clinton Red Hat Ladies and many summers visiting with family and friends at Middle Bass Island, Ohio.
Survivors include her son, Gary (Barbara) Nelson and daughter, Joan (John) Groll; grandchildren, Jared (Emily) Groll, Stephanie Nelson, James Nelson, and Erin Groll and her beloved, Annie the Cat. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 am at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton, Ohio, with Reverend Mark Cooper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, or to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, Michigan 48307.
The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, Port Clinton, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019