Elmer H. Tifft, Jr.
Elmer H. Tifft, Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Rosary Care Center. Junior was born on August 12, 1928, to Beatrice (Slack) and Elmer, Sr. He was a five-year Naval Reserve Veteran and began his plumbing career working through Local 50. He went on to have his own business as a Master Plumber. He even served a term as President of the Master Plumbers' Association. Junior loved his family, enjoyed traveling, playing cards and telling stories about his youth.
He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Joan A. (Suter); his sister, Marjorie Harrison; children, Susie Tifft, Sharon (Jeff) Fellman, Tom (Cathy) Tifft, Jayne (Dan) Apa; daughter-in-law, Brenda Tifft; son-in-law, Tim Callaghan; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and two on the way; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; older siblings; his daughter, Judy Callaghan; son, John Tifft and grandson Adam Tifft.
The family wishes to thank Rosary Care Center and Hospice of NW Ohio for their wonderful care.
A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 12, at The Most Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life which will follow at Trilby Shelter House, 3125 Shawnee Rd, until 5 p.m.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020