Eloise Kelly

03/30/1935 - 06/14/2020

Eloise Kelly, age 85, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020, at Orchard Villa in Oregon, OH. She was born March 30, 1935, to Ford and Estella (Rose) Morris. A homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she enjoyed crafting, reading magazines, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Eloise is survived by her daughters, Wanda (Walter) Longoria Sr., Jane Kelly, and Naoma (Todd) Degg; son, Clint (Monica) Kelly; grandchildren, Shalini (Chris) Lewis, T.J. (Alix) Smaw, Brad (Alanna) Smaw, Adrienne Smaw, Katelyn Rosendaul, Ashley Rosendaul, Brittany Rosendaul, Clinton Kelly, and Danielle Longoria (Donald Cox); 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Hogue and David (Carol) Crawford; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil Kelly Jr.; son, Timothy "Timmy" Kelly; grandchildren, Cecelia Kelly and Wally Longoria; great grandson, Dalton Cox; and brothers, Eugene Morris, Bill Stokes, and Dennis Ray Crawford.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Forest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH 43614.

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

